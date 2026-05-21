Event Date
Giving Voice
Sacred Tseshaht Women's Empowerment Conference
May 22-24, 2026
Maht Mahs - Tseshaht First Nation
Keynote Speakers: Dr. Charlotte Cote & Ashley Callingbull
Conference Includes:
Plants & Medicine; Learn how plants are our natural healers
Physical Wellness: Learn how simple movements can make a big difference
Women's Health: Demos, menopause & other women's health advice
Overcoming Adversary & Trauma: Hear one woman's inspiring truth
Fireside Sharing Circle and Brushings: Healing from the outside, in.
Tea Blending: Customize a tea blend just for you
Registration is Required, limited space
Women ages 12+, Youth 12-16yrs must be accompanied by an adult
Indigenous Vendors; Retail Therapy
All Meals and Snacks provided
Register at https://tseshaht.com/giving-voice-conference/