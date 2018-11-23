Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens Senior Care Facility undergoes expansion

The Westcoast Native Health Care Society is pleased to announce the construction of new facilities that will expand Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens by about 30 per cent. The announcement was made at a ground breaking ceremony held today at the facility at 5161 Russell Place in Port Alberni.

Tsawaayuus opened in 1992 as a seniors’ care facility that caters to the needs of First Nations people. It operates more than 30 extended care beds. Hugh Braker of Tseshaht noted that he was part of a lobbying group in the 1970s that advocated for the facility.

The new additions to the facility are two projects. One adjacent to the existing building will be an expansion offering an additional 13 long-term care beds. The second building will offer 20 affordable one-bedroom units for independent, low-income seniors.

Construction is already underway and the expansion is expected to be available for use in 2019.