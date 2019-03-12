Crash near Alberni Summit

A fiery crash lit up Highway 4 this morning, closing off traffic near the Alberni Summit.

At least two vehicles were involved in the incident, which held up commuters heading to Port Alberni for over an hour.

“BCEHS received a call about a motor vehicle incident on Highway 4, east of Port Alberni at 7:27 a.m.,” said BC Emergency Health Services in an email. “Two ambulance ground crews were dispatched, the first arriving at 7:40 am.”

Fortunately an advanced care paramedic with training to handle complex medical emergencies was nearby.

“An off-duty paramedic specialist from the Lower Mainland was on the scene within minutes,” said the ambulance service.

Two patients were transported to hospital, one in stable condition, the other with “serious” injury, according to BCEHS.