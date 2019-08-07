Tlu-piich Games continue in Port Alberni

The Tlu-piich Games continues with the annual event's second day. Under a blazing sun Nuu-chah-nulth youth tore up the track at Bob Dailey Stadium this morning and early afternoon, with basketball scheduled for 6:30 at Maht Mahs.

The games begun Tuesday afternoon with track and field, followed by the opening ceremonies, where participating Nuu-chah-nulth nations represented their respective communities.

The Tlu-piich Games are scheduled to run until the final Slo-pitch games on Sunday, followed by the closing ceremony.