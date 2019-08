Canoe races took place at Canal Beach this morning, part of the Tlu-piich Games for Nuu-chah-nulth participants.

With a Hupacasaht First Nation and an RCMP boat watching over the competition, children and adults raced in a variety of 100 and 200-metre paddles.

The next event is 3-on-3 basketball this evening for 17 and under, with the doors to Maht Mahs opening at 6 p.m.