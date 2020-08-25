Fuel truck collision blocks all traffic through Port Alberni

A collision between an SUV and a fuel truck blocked all traffic on River Road this morning, holding up the only road passage to Tofino and Ucluelet.

The collision had just occurred when Ha-Shilth-Sa Editorial Assistant Holly Stocking reached the stalled traffic at approximately 7:45 a.m. in Port Alberni. Accounts from the scene said that the blue SUV was turning off River Road onto Falls Street when it collided with the Petro Canada truck. It is not yet known if the collision resulted in serious injuries.

There was no fuel on the road, but a witness on the scene noted that the large vehicle couldn’t be moved until another truck came to drain the petrol.

By 9 a.m. the route, which is part of Highway 4, had opened to single-lane alternating traffic.