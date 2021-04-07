Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council going paperless for K-12 scholarships

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) education program is going paperless this year for their elementary and secondary scholarships.

Nuu-chah-nulth students in Kindergarten to Grade 12 from Ahousaht, Ditidaht, Ehattesaht, Hesquiaht, Hupacasath, Huu-ay-aht, Kyuquot, Mowachaht/Muchalaht, Nuchatlaht, Tla-o-qui-aht and Tseshaht have until May 14, 2021 to submit their applications.

The four scholarship categories are academic, artistic, athletic and cultural.

“In previous years we’ve offered paper (scholarships) and we also had events,” said Richard Samuel, NTC cultural development supervisor. “We want to have less of an environmental impact so we’re going paperless this year and the event itself is also going to be virtual.”

Students may submit applications for more than one category.

“There’s the four main categories and students are welcome to apply for all if they want,” Samuel said. “We’re not discouraging anyone from applying.”

Once the deadline passes, a selection committee will review the applications and select scholarship winners. The scholarships are $200 each for students in Grade 4 to 12.

For students Kindergarten to Grade 3, names will be drawn from the pool of applicants for a $50 prize. A student must have good attendance, participate in school and cultural activities and be helpful to others.

Supporting documentation is required for all NTC K-12 scholarships. Students must submit a short essay and provide a support letter for each scholarship applied for. Students who are applying for more than one NTC scholarship award must submit separate essays and documentation for each award and the application form must indicate the NTC Scholarship applied for.

All individuals chosen for a scholarship will be asked to submit a photo of themselves for a ceremony that will take place virtually.

“We also inform the Nations to let them know who won the scholarship from their particular Nation,” Samuel said.

Applications can be submitted through the NTC website and they offer a drop box option for applicants to submit large files like videos or other multi media.

Applications and supporting documents can also be emailed to scholarships@nuuchahnulth.org, or faxed to Richard Samuel at 250-724-9682 or mailed to the NTC main office.