SD70 holds Spring Festival online

The COVID-19 pandemic will not stop the First Nations Spring Festival this year, as School District 70 has opted to offer the showcase of artwork and Aboriginal content in schools through an online format.

Accessible through the SD70 website, as well as the sites for the individual schools, the district plans to make a presentation available by the end of May. The event is held every two years, usually taking place at Alberni District Secondary near the end of the school year, although COVID-19 restrictions against gatherings have forced this year’s festival to be held online.

Two posters to promote the festival were unveiled at A.W. Neill Elementary on Friday, May 14. The artwork was made by two groups of students in Grades 2-3 and 5-6.