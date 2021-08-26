Vehicle incident closes highway at Cathedral Grove

Highway 4 is closed in both directions at Cameron Lake, after a vehicle incident in Cathedral Grove this morning.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation’s DriveBC site reported the incident at 8:49 a.m. today from the west end of Cameron Lake. An assessment is in progress, according to the provincial site.

Reports from the scene saw traffic at a standstill along Cameron Lake, while two black helicopters circled around the vicinity of the incident before landing. By 9:30 a.m. traffic was backed up to Koen Road, near Whisky Creek.

The next update is expected from DriveBC at 10 a.m.