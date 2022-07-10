Woman still missing, car found south of Nanaimo

Police are encouraging the public to be on the lookout for a regular customer to the Tseshaht Market, Amber Manthorne, who was last seen Wednesday, July 6.

After her disappearance was reported to police on Friday, Manthorne’s vehicle was discovered south of Nanaimo on Sunday. The 2021 Jeep Compass was found near the airport, thanks to “the vigilance and concern of a citizen,” stated the Port Alberni RCMP.

“We are still looking for Amber, we are still following all the evidence, and tips that we receive from the public,” stated Constable Richard Johns, “investigators have been working around the clock to find her.”

Police believe Manthorne may be with Justin Hall.

"We ask that the public continue to keep an eye out for Amber and Justin, and to call the Port Alberni RCMP immediately with any information about their location," stated the RCMP.

Friends and concerned acquaintances held a gathering for the missing woman Sunday evening at the Tseshaht Market, a regular stop for Manthorne, who lived in the Great Central Lake area. Manthorne was recently in a relationship with Hall, but they broke up in April, according to friends at the gathering.

“Amber hooked up with him just before Christmas last year. They were going to move in together,” said Jen Weightman, a concerned friend of Manthorne’s. “He was supposed to come and move in with her in April. He was in and out of camp. He would only come home once a month and visit.”

Manthorne cleans houses for a living, and worked as recently as 3:30 p.m. on the day that she was last seen, added Weightman.

“She’s got a very giving heart, this girl, very trustworthy, very sincere to people, and wants to help people,” said Weightman.

Tseshaht Chief Councillor Ken Watts said the First Nation is doing all it can to support the search and those who care about the missing woman.

“We grew up going to school together,” said Watts. “This store, the staff loved seeing Amber up here…She was always so great to come and visit us here, hopefully we’ll get to see her again, laughing here and smiling.”

Amber Manthorne is 5 foot 1, 40 years old, with a slim 120-pound build, according to police. Any information can be directed to the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.