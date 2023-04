Representatives and specialists covering a variety of wellness issues are available at Maht Mahs for the Tseshaht Health Fair, a free event being held April 20-21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

With booths set up in the large Tseshaht gym, topics covered include pedorthic foot care, the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s COVID research project, diabetes, help breathing better for sleep, pharmacy services and approaches to self care.