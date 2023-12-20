Housefire on Tseshaht reserve sends one person to hospital; ‘Be mindful of extra fire hazards during the holiday season,’ says fire department

The Port Alberni Fire Department was called to a house fire shortly after noon on December 19 at a home near Haahuupayuk School on the Tseshaht First Nation reserve.

According to PAFC Deputy Chief Travis Cross, one person was sent to hospital and the home sustained some damage. Sources say the occupant was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

“When we arrived, we observed smoke coming from the home, but the fire was out,” Cross told Ha-Shilth-Sa.

He said the cause of the blaze was from cooking and the homeowner was able to extinguish the fire before the fire department arrived.

According to Cross, the fire damage was contained indoors.

“You couldn’t tell from the outside that there was a fire,” he added.

Fire crews checked the home to ensure the fire was completely out and cleared it of smoke.

“One person was transported to hospital,” said Cross.

Cross said a Tseshaht emergency worker was on scene for the residents of the home.

Tseshaht Chief Councillor Ken Watts said the First Nation wants to support the family impacted.

“We wish our member well and healthy recovery,” wrote Watts in an email to Ha-Shilth-Sa. “Our nation posted opportunities from fundraisers that their supports have started.”

Cross advises people to be mindful of increased fire hazards during the holiday season.

“This is the time where we do more cooking for more people, there are decorations out, candles being used and homes to be heated which increases the risk of fire,” said Cross.

He reminds people to stay in attendance when doing things like cooking or burning candles.

“Be mindful of extra fire hazards during the holiday season,” Cross advised.