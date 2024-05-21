Ć̓išaaʔatḥ Lightning Tournament marks the return of Port Alberni as a basketball town

The squeaks of sneakers on hardwood rang out over the May long weekend as B.C. basketball players came together in Port Alberni for the inaugural Ć̓išaaʔatḥ Lightning Tournament.

The three-day open hoop tourney saw 46 teams in five divisions play over 80 games spread out over five venues, with the finale taking place at Coulson’s Gym in the Alberni Athletic Hall on Sunday.

“Port Alberni used to be a really big basketball town, so I’m really happy they’re trying to bring it back,” said Jasmine Montgomery Reid. “This is the place. There’s a big crowd, lots of Elders, and those U13 teams… there was a lot of good energy. We’re laughing, we’re having a lot of fun,” she added. Montgomery Reid is a member of the Rez Coast pick-up team that took the tournament win in the women’s final against Hesquiaht Descendants.

Tournament host Ć̓išaaʔatḥ Lightning U13 girls battled their way to the finals, but ultimately fell 50-28 to the Snuneymuxw (Nanaimo) Islanders.

Snuneymuxw coach Daphne Robinson said her team has been together for two years. “It’s a good win. It’s a lot of work for them. They worked hard over the last two years,” Robinson said. "They earned every one of those points putting time in the gym and going to tournaments. It’s a lot of pride. It means a lot to see these girls really succeed. They put a lot of work. They earn it.”

Tournament organizer and Ć̓išaaʔatḥ Lightning U13 girls coach Nasimius Ross was happy with their second-place result. “They did amazing. There was a transition from softball to basketball and they just want to be outside and play softball. That’s what they are into right now. Our basketball has been kind of diving,” said Ross.

The Ahousaht Guardians U13 boys’ team and 2024 Junior All Native champions reaffirmed their prowess by outscoring the Snaw-Naw-As Sawmills 77-40 in the final game.

On the men’s side, Brooklyn Doiron’s RAIN team nabbed the win from Similkameen 87-69 in the U17 division and Tom Campbell’s pick-up team triumphed 103-65 over Bella Bella in the men’s final.

Ross told the Ha-Shilth-Sa that the tournament will happen again next year, but he hopes to share the organizing part with others.

"It’s evident that there is a hunger for basketball here and it’s alive here, but we just need to create more. It’s too much for one person and it needs to be shared. Maybe we can band together next time and all of us host all of our guests next time. That’s how I’m envisioning it right now. That it’s ours. It’s not mine, it’s all of ours,” he said.

“I really want to open it up. I guess that’s a call out. If anyone is interested in hosting with us, if not, I’ll hold fort until people jump on the bandwagon,” Ross continued.

Artist Norman Seaweed created rings etched with two serpents and a basketball for the MVP, Top Defensive, Top Scorer, Most Inspirational and Most Sportsmanlike awards. The All-Star awards, turquoise dyed cedar rope with a new trade bead bracelets for ladies and necklaces for the men, were crafted by Jan Green.