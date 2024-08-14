Tlu-piich concludes with a day of baseball

The Tlu-Piich Games concluded this year with a day of baseball, including slo-pitch for adults and a T-ball session for young ones.

Baseball was the third sport to be hosted by the Nuu-chah-nulth event, which was held Aug. 10 to 13 in Port Alberni. On Tuesday, Aug. 13 slo-pitch games took over Rec Field, engaging dozens of adults.

For young children learning the game, T-ball took place nearby, with batting and base running.

The annual Tlu-piich Games have not been held since 2019. This year’s comeback offered a scaled-back schedule, with an opening ceremony on Aug. 10, a day of track events at Bob Dailey Stadium, then 3-on-3 basketball at the Maht Mahs outdoor court.

Stay tuned to see what happens with Tlu-piich next year.