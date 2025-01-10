Alberni teams open Totem with wins

Totem 69 opened with wins from Alberni’s boys and girls’ teams, as the basketball squads look to perform strongly before their lively hometown crowd over the three-day tournament.

In B.C.’s longest-running high school tournament, Alberni District Secondary’s senior girls team dominated Dover Bay in their opening game with a 71-20 win on Thursday, Jan. 9. Alberni’s Sarah Warman was named player of the game for ADSS, while Julienne Ayson was recognized for Dover Bay.

In the next game the Alberni boys had a closer match with Parksville’s Balenas team, but came out on top 59-50.

The 69th year of the Port Alberni tournament features six teams in each of the boys and girls’ divisions, with the finals scheduled for Saturday. The ADSS boys next face Stellys at 6:45 p.m. today, followed by a match in which the Alberni girls take the court against Belmont at 8:30.

In 2024 the local girls team made it to the finals, falling to Pacific Christian School from Victoria, who have returned to compete this year. The Alberni boys came third last year, but won Totem in 2023.

Up-to-date results can be found at https://sites.google.com/site/adsstotemtournament/home-1