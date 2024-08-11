Track lights up for first day of Tlu-piich

The 38th Tlu-piich Games took over the track at Bob Dailey Stadium under a clear summer sky on Sunday.

The Nuu-chah-nulth sporting event offered races ranging from 60 to 1,200 metres, engaging youngsters from toddlers up to 17. A few elders and “elders in training” event had some races in the morning, while children also competed in softball throwing on the field.

Next for the games is a day of 3-on-3 basketball games on Monday at the outdoors courts by Maht Mahs and the Gyro Centre in Port Alberni.