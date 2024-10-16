What happened to Amber Manthorne? RCMP asks public to be on the lookout for items connected to missing Port Alberni woman

The Port Alberni RCMP are turning to the public in search of new information in the case of missing person Amber Manthorne. Included in the new information shared with the public, the RCMP confirmed that the popular Port Alberni woman’s disappearance is probably the result of foul play and that she is not likely to be found alive.

Amber Manthorne, 40, went missing from her home near Great Central Lake on July 8, 2022. A regular patron of Tseshaht Market, Manthorne’s final trip home was caught on a surveillance system either at or near the market. In the days following her disappearance, the First Nation allowed friends and family to set up a check point for searchers in their parking lot.

At the time Tseshaht Chief Councillor Ken Watts told Ha-Shilth-Sa he grew up with Manthorne and went to school with her.

“This store, the staff loved seeing Amber up here,” he added. “She was always so great to come and visit us here, hopefully we’ll get to see her again, laughing here and smiling.”

But the news from the Port Alberni RCMP two years later will dampen that hope. In a press conference held at the RCMP detachment on Oct. 16 they presented a troubling timeline along with information about Justin Hall, Amber’s former boyfriend, now deceased.

July 7, 2022. 3:27 p.m. – Manthorne is seen alone on CCTV at Buy-Low Foods in Port Alberni, purchasing groceries and leaving in her vehicle.

July 7, 2022. 3:35 p.m. -A white SUV consistent with Manthorne’s 2021 Jeep Compass drives west on Pacific Rim Highway near Tseshaht Market. Amber arrives at her residence around this time.

July 8, 2022. 12:22 a.m. – Justin Hall places a call to United Cabs from the Petro Canada on River Road. At 12:44 a.m. a cab is observed on CCTV near Tseshaht Market travelling west.

July 8, 2022. 4:17 a.m. – A white SUV consistent with Amber’s is captured on CCTV driving east on Pacific Rim Highway towards Port Alberni.

July 8, 2022. 4:50 a.m. – Manthorne’s vehicle enters the Husky fuel station on 3rd Avenue in Port Alberni. The vehicle pulls up to the pump. Justin Hall exits the driver’s seat, enters the store and pays for fuel. Mr. Hall then tries to place a suitcase from the backseat into the hatchback of the vehicle, but it won’t fit and is returned to the back seat. A tote can be observed in the hatchback of the vehicle. This tote and suitcase have never been recovered.

July 8, 2022. 7:02 a.m. – Amber’s vehicle is observed on CCTV at the McDonald’s restaurant on Johnston Road where Hall makes a purchase.

July 8, 2022. 8:00 a.m. – Amber fails to show up for work.

July 8, 2022. 9:22 a.m. – Hall makes a purchase at Walmart in Nanaimo.

July 8, 2022. 10:26 a.m. – Amber’s vehicle is captured on CCTV at the BC Ferries terminal at Duke Point. Justin Hall, the lone occupant, purchases a ferry ticket and proceeds to the line up to await the ferry.

July 8, 2022. 11:03 a.m. – Amber’s vehicle is captured on CCTV leaving the BC Ferry terminal with Justin Hall driving.

July 9, 2022. 3:08 p.m. – Ladysmith RCMP respond to a report and locate Amber’s vehicle abandoned at McGillivray Way and Creekwood Place.

On Aug. 1, 2023, one year after Amber Manthorne’s disappearance, Justin Hall was found deceased in Kelowna, according to the RCMP. The police say he is the only person of interest in Amber’s disappearance and they hope that by releasing new information people who knew Hall would come forward to help bring Amber back home to her loved ones.

“We feel it’s important to release information, it might trigger people to call,” said RCMP Sgt. Chet Carroll.

In addition, the RCMP are asking people to call if they have any information about Amber Manthorne’s missing cell phone or the large tote seen in the hatchback of her vehicle in the July 8, 2022 Husky fuel station video.

The large plastic tote container is black with a grey, domed, hinged lid, with built-in handles.

“If anyone has located, or locates, a bin similar to the one in the CCTV, or a cell phone similar to the one in the photographs, they are urged to call us immediately, says Const. Beth O’Connor, spokesperson for the Port Alberni RCMP.

Amber’s cell phone has never been recovered, but police revealed that she was active on her phone until late on the night of July 7, 2022 and that the phone continued to ping in Port Alberni for several days after her disappearance. It is described as having a cover that holds credit cards and is shown in some photographs of Amber.

“We will keep searching until she’s found but we need your help to bring Amber home to her family,” said Const. O’Conner.

“Please help us find Amber and bring her home,” added Amber’s mother, Lorraine Murray.

Amber Manthorne is 5 foot 1, 40 years old in 2022, with a slim 120-pound build, according to police. Any information can be directed to the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Amber Manthorne, or anyone who may know what happened to her, is asked to report this to their local police. Or, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).