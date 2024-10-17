Hesquiaht demands justice for young man

He had life that he loved living, and he had a proud name. His family wanted to be the first to share it publicly at a press conference held Oct. 17, as they demanded justice for a life taken too soon.

Patrick Charleson IV, also known as He-man, was only 24 years old when he was shot to death in the Ditidaht community of Nitinaht on Sept. 28. Court records show that Derian Tate, 24, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Patrick Charleson IV. According to the family, the two men likely didn’t know one another personally.

In a written statement, Hesquiaht Chief Councillor Mariah Charleson demanded justice for He-man Charleson on behalf of Hesquiaht First Nation.

“This loss has impacted Hesquiaht First Nation as well as neighbouring communities and Nations in a tremendous way. Hesquiaht sends our deepest condolences to the family and many friends of He-man that have been impacted by this tragic loss. This loss will be felt for a long time,” she wrote.

According to the family, some of the Charlesons were in the Ditidaht community of Nitinaht in late September. He-man was visiting with his father, who has family connections there.

Details of what exactly happened cannot be shared with the public as the matter is before the courts. What is known is that one man, Derian Tate, was charged with first degree murder but, according to Hesquiaht Chief Mariah Charleson, there was at least one more involved.

“The family hopes that the other person will be held accountable,” she said.

Chief Charleson said her community of Hot Springs Cove is grieving the loss of the much-loved young man.

“He was a hunter, a fisherman, and he provided for family and for the community,” she said.

Known by his friends and family as He-man, Charleson would have turned 25 in December. While his great grandfather Patrick Charleson Sr. mourns, an uncle, Preston Campbell, said sadly that there will be no Patrick Charleson V, as the young man didn’t have children.

“We want the first-degree murder charge to stand,” said Mariah, adding that the family is willing to sit through a trial if that is what it takes.

Victim’s names are not usually released, she noted, but today the family chooses to identify He-man to the public because they want to make sure that information comes from them.

“He was stolen from us in a senseless act of violence,” Chief Charleson stated. “And we know how the court system works…we see how First Nations men are treated (in court). We know that there’s plea deals and other ways to shorten sentences. His life mattered. We want to ensure that this is taken seriously.”

Chief Charleson told Ha-Shilth-Sa that the family of He-man wants to be proactive in seeking justice on his behalf. She cited Gladue reports which played a role in reducing the sentences from first degree murder to manslaughter for Hannah and Mitchell Frank, who admitted to causing the death of six-year-old Dontay Lucas. The Hesquiaht boy died on March 13, 2018 due to blunt force trauma to the head.

“That was a slap on the wrist,” said Chief Charleson of the sentences for Dontay’s death, adding that they don’t want to see that happen again.

In 1999, the Supreme Court ruled in R v. Gladue that courts must consider an Aboriginal offender's background when he or she is being sentenced for a crime. Factors that are considered include discrimination and physical abuse suffered by the accused, separation from culture or family, or drug and alcohol abuse.

The Hesquiaht community is asking that the other person allegedly involved or anyone else with information to come forward and contact the authorities.

“Watching your baby be born is the best feeling in the world,” said Patrick ‘Man’ Charleson III, father of He-man. “Having to bury your baby is the worst,” he continued, adding, “I just want what is right – justice for my son.”

“It’s been really tough,” added the father. “He was my pal, my right-hand man – he was always with me. We will carry on what he loved doing. He had a passion for providing. He loved family and we’re all here. He planned to fill our freezers and we’re going to do that for him. The void will always be there, and we’ll just have to learn to live with it.”

Pat Charleson Sr., the 94-year-old patriarch of the family, recalled the morning he got that terrible phone call.

“I have many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren but this one is the very first one ever to be shot. It was a shock. I couldn’t believe it,” he shared.

He-Man Charleson lived in Hot Springs Cove, an isolated community north of Tofino, accessible only by boat or float plane. Chief Charleson says crisis support continues to be made available to the family with assistance coming in from the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council and the First Nations Health Authority. But with the weather set to turn bad, she is concerned about the continued availability of that support.

The nation is grateful to Ditidaht for giving their support immediately after the incident.

“Hesquiaht would also like to thank Ditidaht First Nation for hosting the family of He-man in the days following the murder with such care and respect. Thank you for providing space for the family to sleep, eat, and sit with one another,” said Chief Charleson

“To this day I’ve been thinking of He-man. Every day I say a prayer for him,” said great grandfather, Patrick Sr.

“Hesquiaht will not sit silent until justice is achieved in the death of our valuable and loved member, Patrick Charleson IV,” Chief Charleson stated.

She vowed to stand with the family, offering them her love and support.

“His life mattered. He was a valued member of our nation and community,” said Chief Charleson. “As we grieve and walk forward after this tragic event, we ask you all to take good care of one another, walk gently, and check on all our loved ones, especially our youth.”