Coastal Rides expands rideshare service to Port Alberni

Sunshine Coast-based ride-hailing company Coastal Rides is now servicing the Alberni Valley and the traditional territories of Hupacasath and Tseshaht First Nations.

Residents and visitors to the region can pre-book rides through the Coastal Rides app, available on both iOS and Android, in just a few taps.

“If you need reliable transportation that is scheduled in advance, then we’ll be there,” said Coastal Rides founder Ryan Staley.

“It will be safe, it will be friendly; the people that are working with us they love what they do, and they love helping people, I mean that’s what it’s about, right?” he said.

Ian Lee joined Coastal Rides as a full-time driver in October 2024.

“I come from a long line of London taxi drivers,” said Lee, who managed a fleet of taxis in Edmonton before moving to Port Alberni in 2013. “When I was training the drivers, I always used to say, ‘Don’t worry about the trip that you are missing out on. Worry about the trip that you are on right now. They are the most important people’.”

Staley, who has an academic background in transportation planning, started the ridesharing service because of the “gaps in the transportation system” he experienced as a resident of Sechelt on the lower Sunshine Coast of B.C.

“I’m living in a semi-rural community where traditional transit doesn’t exist. If you’re trying to make a connection, you rely on other people to drive you. But having that flexibility and freedom… For me, it’s about bringing that freedom of mobility that you find if you’re in a walkable city,” said Staley.

Coastal Rides also operates in Tofino, Comox, Campbell River, and the Sunshine Coast under the same Passenger Transportation Licence and contactless payment system as major rideshare companies Lyft and Uber.

But unlike Lyft and Uber, Staley says Coastal Rides differs in the sense that a lot of their trips are scheduled in advance – and by how they work with their drivers.

“Drivers get 73 per cent of the fare. We’re very transparent with the drivers. The drivers really have ownership in what they are doing and the service they are delivering in the community,” he said.

Like many Alberni Valley businesses, Coastal Rides is hiring.

“We are looking for drivers,” said Lee. “You’ve got to be able to chat with the customer. I believe in chatting with the customer. You can’t be a wet rag and just drive. You’ve got to make them feel comfortable in the car.”

Other requirements include a Class 1, 2 or 4 drivers’ licence, a vehicle that is less than 10 years old, a clean driving record and all the drivers must undergo a criminal record check.

Lee points out that Coastal Rides drivers can receive tips from riders.

“We’re not here to take anything away from the taxi industry. We’re here to service the customers in Port Alberni. They just want to get home, let’s get them home,” said Lee.

“Having a reliable service has been super important to me,” Staley echoes. “I’m excited to get things going in Port Alberni and bring the service to the communities.”

Coastal Rides is also exploring the opportunity of offering a ‘shared ride’ option, in addition to a private ride, to reduce emissions and the cost of fares.

“It will probably be more for spring and summer, to try to reduce the cost of those long, cross-Island trips. It’s sort of a delicate balance for those. We want to make them less expensive for customers, but at the same time, if it’s less expensive for the customers, we need to make sure the drivers feel compensated,” said Staley.

To celebrate their Port Alberni launch, Coastal Rides is offering $5 off for first-time riders, using promo code 'PORT'. Anyone interested in learning more is encouraged to download the app or visit the website coastalrides.ca