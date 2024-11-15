NEDC celebrates 40 years of making Indigenous business dreams come true

It has been 40 years since NEDC (Nuu-chah-nulth Economic Development Corporation) began making dreams of young businesspersons true when they launched an innovative model of support services.

According to their website, NEDC is an Indigenous Financial Institution (IFI) providing developmental lending, business financing and support services to Aboriginal entrepreneurs on Vancouver Island. NEDC plays a major role in helping First Nation communities on Vancouver Island become healthy, wealthy and socio-economically independent.

Prior to 1984, Nuu-chah-nulth people were hard-pressed to find business start-up loans from conventional lenders. Under the leadership of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, the Nuu-chah-nulth Economic Development Corporation was established in 1984 to provide the people with access to commercial financing. Its board of directors initially included one representative from each of the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations and one from the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council.

Over the years, NEDC supported early projects such as the Nuu-chah-nulth Smokehouse Ltd. and the NTC Tree Seedling Nursery. It was there to support the entrepreneurs that launched notable businesses like House of Himwitsa in Tofino in 1990 and Braker Electric in Port Alberni in 1992.

Other Nuu-chah-nulth businesses that were supported by NEDC are Alberni Colour Corner Ltd., which has operated for nearly 20 years, several businesses by the Maqutusiis Hahoulthee Stewardship Society, Pacheedaht Forestry Ltd., Tiicma Hospitality in Kyuquot and Totem Tree Service in Port Alberni, among many others.

NEDC hosted a celebration at Tigh-na-mara on November 7, where past and present staff, board members and clients gathered to celebrate 40 years of growth and success.

Lisa Watts of Tseshaht emceed the event. She reminded the people what it’s like to launch a new business.

“There’s struggles, success and then there’s the feel of that first win,” she said.

“We are here to reflect on the great successes – it was 40 years ago when some thought we couldn’t run with the big dogs, but we did it!” said Watts.

Before leading off with a couple of songs, Nasimius Ross of Tseshaht recalled being a young 19-year-old man when he first walked into the NEDC building hoping to launch his new business.

“Having someone believe in me was huge!” said Ross.

Ahousaht Tyee Ha’wilth Maquinna (Lewis George) invited singers to join him in the singing of the Nuu-chah-nulth song.

“My father (Maquinna – Earl George) gave this song to the NTC to start all meetings with this song.” he said.

Giving a history of the origins of the song, Maquinna explained that it is a warrior song.

“It says we are not afraid of you. We are warriors. And we have been saying this to the provincial and federal governments for years,” he added.

Nuchatlaht Councillor Archie Little has served as a director at NEDC for years. He thanked his nephew Al Little, NEDC general manager, for helping Indigenous entrepreneurs when they had no where else to go.

“We believe in them and we will find a way (to help them),” said Little.

He went on to thank the Ha’wiih and staff of the NEDC saying that it is awesome to see and to be part of the success.

Another special guest invited to speak was former Uchucklesaht chief councillor Charlie Cootes, who has been there since the beginning. In 1984 the NEDC’s inaugural board was made up from a member of each of the NTC First Nations. There were 15 board members whose mandate was to assist Indigenous entrepreneurs to achieve socio-economic independence through financial assistance and business advisory services. They started with $244,000 in assets.

Cootes said he saw NEDC grow over 40 years.

“It’s not easy,” he said as he thanked Manager Al Little for recognizing what the board needs to make things better.

He went on to say that the success at NEDC is not only a reflection of hard work, but also a testament to the resilience and spirit of the Nuu-chah-nulth people, who continue to bounce back from the impacts of colonialism.

NEDC, said Cootes, gave access to commercial financing for Indigenous people.

“When the banks were not there, the NEDC was there to help support Indigenous entrepreneurship and economic independence,” he stated.

“As we reflect on the past we look to the future with excitement, knowing we can adapt to the evolving needs of our entrepreneurs,” said Cootes.

Over the years, the NEDC separated from the political arm of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council. In 1999, construction of the NEDC building began next door to the Tseshaht Market on the Pacific Rim Highway. The building project was overseen by local contractors Les Sam (L. Sam Construction) and Cliff Braker (Braker Electric). NEDC officially opened its new facility on September 22, 1999, celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the late George Watts.

With more than $65 million in assets, NEDC continues to offer financial and business support to not only Nuu-chah-nulth-aht, but also all Indigenous entrepreneurs with viable businesses on Vancouver Island. NEDC supports businesses located in Vancouver, Chilliwack and Salt Spring Island among other places.