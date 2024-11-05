Murray Sinclair remembered for ‘solid concrete actions’

Former Canadian Anishinaabe judge and senator Murray Sinclair died early Monday morning in Winnipeg at the age of 73.

Sinclair is remembered most for chairing Canada's National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, being an instrumental part of bringing to light the residential school experiences of Indigenous people in Canada and bringing forth a number of reports outlining the role of different Canadian institutions in the suffering of Indigenous people, and recommendations for how to work towards reconciliation.

In a statement, Murray Sinclair's family said that he died "peacefully and surrounded by love", and spoke of the lasting impact he leaves behind.

"Mazina Giizhik (Sinclair's Anishinaabe name - the One Who Speaks of Pictures in the Sky) committed his life in service to the people: creating change, revealing truth, and leading with fairness throughout his career," the statement read.

"The impact of our dad's work reached far across the country and the world. From residential school survivors to law students to those who sat across from him in a courtroom, he was always known as an exceptional listener who treated everyone with dignity and respect."

“The world is a better place today thanks to Murray Sinclair,” said Chief Councillor Ken Watts in a statement from the Tseshaht First Nation. “Survivors of the Alberni Indian Residential School, those who passed away as students and those impacted by the intergenerational trauma of residential schools now have a voice and solid concrete actions that can be taken through the TRC’s 94 Calls to Action. He worked with other TRC commissioners to call upon governments, industry and Canadians to take action on this dark chapter in Canadian history.”

Sinclair also has a close connection to Kingston, having served as the 15th Chancellor of Queen's University after being appointed in 2021.

He was the first Indigenous person to ever serve in the role, and Queen's says he helped to implement critical advances on reviewing university practices, policies, and procedures.

In a statement from the University, Principal Patrick Deane said it was an honour for the university to have Sinclair occupy the role of Chancellor.

"Queen’s was uniquely honoured when Chancellor Sinclair agreed to take on the position, and we have benefited enormously from his wisdom and commitment. He understood the key role institutions like ours can and must play in the process of reconciliation," Deane said.

"We will miss him for that, as well as for his wonderful personal warmth and good humour. He was a great man, fiercely principled yet profoundly humane."

Sinclair chose not to seek reappointment for the role in 2024, but remained as a Special Advisor to Principal Deane on issues surrounding Reconciliation.

Dignitaries throughout the country paid tribute to Sinclair on Monday, including Governor General Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said in his own statement that Canada lost a "giant" on Monday, and commended him on his efforts to confront the dark sides of Canadian history.

"He listened to residential school survivors, and he made sure Canada heard their stories," Trudeau said.

"He advocated for the right of Indigenous students to go to school in their language and culture. And he was kind, patient, and understanding to people like me, who had a lot to learn. 'Education got us into this mess,' he said. 'Education will get us out.'"

In lieu of flowers, Sinclair's family is asking those who are able to donate to The Murray Sinclair Memorial Fund at The Winnipeg Foundation.