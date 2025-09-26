Old Christie Residential School outbuildings to be demolished – Ahousaht Ha’wiih invite survivors to healing event

Survivors of Christie Indian Residential School are invited to witness the demolition of the remaining buildings that were once part of old Christie Residential School, located on Meares Island in Ahousaht traditional territory.

“Former students at Christie school will have the opportunity to witness and/or participate in the demolition of the three remaining buildings,” reads the invitation.

Hosted by the Ahousaht Residential School Research team along with Ahousaht leadership, former students will be supported with free transportation from Tofino or Ahousaht to the Meares Island site on Oct. 9, 2025. Support workers will be available for the cultural, clinical or emotional support.

Christie Indian Residential School opened on Meares Island in 1897. Children taken from their families to fill the institution came from Ahousaht, Tla-o-qui-aht, Hesquiaht, Ehattesaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht, Kyuquot and more.

According to survivors and information from the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, the children attending the Catholic institution suffered abuse and trauma. They suffered physically, sexually, emotionally and/or verbally.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has a list of names of children that died at Christie.

Old Christie, as it was commonly known, closed in 1971 and the children were moved to a new complex located at the site of Tin Wis Best Western Resort, in Tla-o-qui-aht traditional territory. New Christie Residence closed in 1983, making it the last of the Indian Residential Schools in the province of British Columbia.

The main building at Old Christie housed the children’s sleeping quarters, classrooms, kitchen and chapel. It burnt down in the mid 1980’s, leaving only a few outbuildings.

Spokesman Greg Louie says it is these three remaining outbuildings that will be demolished on Oct. 9. The old gym is one of the buildings slated for demolition. Louie says the attic of the gym has been taken over by bats, which are a protected species. The nation is working with professionals to determine if and how the demolition will proceed.

There are two other small buildings that will be demolished, and survivors are invited to witness and even take part.

Louie says they have heard back from some survivors that have been invited and have had mixed reactions. “It’s too emotional for some people, the former Christie students,” said Louie, adding that some of these survivors prefer not to be there.

For those that wish to take part, there will be free transportation provided from Tofino or Ahousaht to Matsquiaht along with a light lunch.

Organizers are asking people to register so that they can plan for lunch and transportation. If you are interested in attending, please contact Vina Robinson at 250-729-1314 or email her at nuuvisions@gmail.com

Boats will be leaving from Tofino and Ahousaht at 8:00 a.m. and demolition at the Matsquiaht site starts at 10:00 a.m.

There will be covered seating for visitors.

Ahousaht Ha’wiih will do their part to help their people return back to their homeland in a good way. “Our Ha’wiih are taking our people back, helping them to release some of what has been holding them back since they attended,” said Louie.

Following a light lunch guests will be transported back to Tofino, or they may choose to go to Ahousaht where a community dinner is planned for that evening.