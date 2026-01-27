Toxic drug poisoning alert issued for entire province

The BC Centre for Disease Control has issued a warning about the increase in drug poisonings seen throughout the province of British Columbia. The warning was issued January 26 to people that use illicit substances.

The warning follows an alert issued for the Cowichan Valley on January 20, where health officials saw an increase in overdose events.

“Drug poisoning events have been increasing in British Columbia, and novel substances in the unregulated drug supply are putting people who use substances at risk province-wide,” said the BCCDC in a written statement.

Medetomidine, described as a potent sedative used by veterinarians, has been detected in the unregulated, illicit drug supply. “Opioids like fentanyl are now often mixed with medetomidine, a potent sedative used primarily by veterinarians, that can cause low heart rate (bradycardia), changes to blood pressure and prolonged sedation. It can also potentially make people feel very sleepy or go unconscious, increasing the risk of drug poisoning,” said the BCCDC.

Health officials advise substance users to practice harm reduction measures to reduce the risk. That means having their drugs tests, never use alone and/or consume at an OPS/SCS.

There are downloadable applications that can keep people up-to-date on poisoning alerts such as Towards the Heart. The Towards the Heart app and website contain resource information and the app sends alerts about toxic drug supply.

For those that use alone there is the Connect app by Lifeguard. It prompts you to turn off an alarm and sends a notification to BCEHS dispatch if you don’t.

Carry naloxone and know how to use it.

Sign up for drug alerts by texting the word JOIN to 253787 (ALERTS).​