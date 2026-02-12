Tumbler Ridge mass shooting unites the world in grief - and brings a Port Alberni connection

The world is reeling after hearing news of a mass school shooting in a remote town of Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

On February 10, 2026, an Jesse Van Rootselaar entered the high school shooting a teacher and five students to death before turning the gun on herself. According to reports there are at least 25 others injured from the incident including a 12-year-old girl who is fighting for her life in Vancouver’s BC Children’s Hospital.

According to an update from the RCMP, the Tumbler Ridge RCMP received a report of an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School at about 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Police from the small town near the Alberta border were on scene within two minutes of the initial call.

“Upon arrival, there was active gunfire, and as officers approached the school, rounds were fired in their direction,” reads the RCMP statement.

Upon entering the school, officers located the individual that was confirmed to be the shooter deceased from “what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury,” the statement continued.

“The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old, Jesse Van Rootselaar, who is a resident of Tumbler Ridge,” police stated.

Police recovered a long gun and a modified handgun at the scene.

Multiple victims were located throughout the school, along with approximately 25 individuals with possible injuries. Two other victims were found deceased at a nearby home.

The deceased victims from the school include 39-year-old female educator Shannda Aviugana-Durand, 12-year-old female students Ticaria Lampert, Zoey Benoit and Kylie Smith, as well as Abel Mwansa and Ezekiel Schofield, two male students, ages 12 and 13.

Two additional victims, Jennifer Jacobs, a 39-year-old female and Emmett Jacobs, an 11-year-old male, were located deceased in a local residence. These have been identified to be the mother and younger brother of the assailant, and the RCMP reported multiple calls to the residence in recent years, including for mental health-related matters. The RCMP confirmed that firearms were removed from the home, but were later returned by police after a petition from the owner of the weapons. It has not been confirmed is these are the guns used by Rootselaar for the murders.

Two females, ages 12 and 19, were airlifted to hospital and remain in serious condition.

BC RCMP Major Crime is leading the investigation and is working to determine the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Police say that additional resources have been deployed to Tumbler Ridge to support both the investigation and day-to-day policing operations, and the RCMP are continuing with the assistance of neighbouring detachments. The public schools in Tumbler Ridge will remain closed for the remainder of the week.

“We understand the community has questions and wants to understand the motive behind this tragic incident. We do believe the suspect acted alone and there are currently no other outstanding suspects.,” says Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commanding officer of the B.C. RCMP.

“This is a deeply distressing incident, where people have senselessly lost their lives. Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, first responders, the greater Tumbler Ridge community, and all those impacted by this tragic incident,” he went on to say.

As information trickles out about the shooter and victims, a Nuu-chah-nulth couple is grieving with the father of one of the victims, 12-year-old Kylie Smith. Port Alberni residents Don and Linda Pelech once called Tumbler Ridge home. During their years there they got to know Lance Younge, the father of Kylie Smith.

Linda Pelech referred to Younge as a dear, close friend who was always there for the couple and their late son, Brandon.

“He didn’t deserve to lose Kylie,” she wrote on social media.

Kylie Smith’s mother, Desirae, lives in Port Alberni and is on her way to Tumbler Ridge to be with her son and other surviving family members. Kylie’s brother, Ethan, 15, was hiding in another part of the school during the incident.

A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up for Smith’s family and for at least one other survivor, Maya Edmunds, 12, who is in critical condition in BC Children’s Hospital. Maya was shot in the head and neck as she attempted to barricade a door to protect others from the shooter. Other campaigns are underway for the victims, with hundreds of thousands pledged.

Closer to home, SD70, the Pacific Rim School District, offers tips to support and reassure children during such a traumatizing event.

“Children may experience a wide range of emotions in response to what they hear or see and they will look to the adults in their lives to help them feel safe and understand the world around them,” wrote the school district in a letter to parents. “Over the coming days or weeks, we encourage families to remain attentive to any changes in their child’s behaviours that may indicate a need for additional support.”

Educators advise limiting exposure to news stories on traditional and social media channels, saying young children may become overwhelmed.

Age-appropriate communication is important in helping children process traumatic information and experts remind parents to spend more time listening to the children, and less time speaking.

Listen to your child’s concerns before offering any explanations, tell the truth and keep it age appropriate, advises the school district.

Maintaining daily routines can also provide a sense of stability and security for children and adults. Encourage empathy and compassion.

According to the school district, tragedies and times of grief can serve as meaningful moments to teach compassion, which can help children feel empowered as they find additional ways to be kind and caring.

“As school district staff, we recognize that our students may require additional support. We will continue to prioritize the mental health and well-being of our students,” stated SD70.

If you feel your child needs additional support, please reach out to your school and/or access the community supports identified in the following resources.

As for safety in Pacific Rim School District, educators want families to know that they put student and staff safety as a first priority.

“Staff are always very vigilant and act when any threats are identified. Schools practice ‘lockdowns’ and ‘secure and holds’ to ensure that students and staff are safe in any threatening situation,” said SD70.

If you have any questions regarding school security please reach out to your school administrator.