Where is Rosemarie Harry?

It’s been over a month, and Rosemarie Harry of Quwut’sun Nation (Cowichan) is still missing from Duncan. She was last seen by a friend on Jan. 28 and was reported missing on Feb. 4.

On March 4, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP released a new photo of her obtained from CCTV. The date and location of the photo is unknown, but appears to be in a city street with people around.

Since Harry, 34, was reported missing, police say they have undertaken “extensive investigative steps” in efforts to locate her.

“Numerous interviews have been conducted, and officers have canvassed for CCTV footage at businesses and residences throughout the Duncan area. Additional investigative measures have also been completed under the BC Missing Persons Act,” reads a statement from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

“Investigators continue to search identified areas of interest as part of the ongoing investigation. On February 13, 2026, local Search and Rescue teams, including Swift Water Rescue, conducted an extensive search. RCMP Air Services has also been engaged,” the RCMP said.

Christina Tinoco says she grew up with Harry as a sister.

“It’s not like her to leave without telling somebody. It’s not like her to just disappear. She’s never disappeared in her life, even when she went up Island or down Island to do house cleaning, she told somebody,” said Tinoco, who has been sharing posters of Harry around the city.

“I will never stop looking for her until she is found,” she said.

Alli George says Harry is her best friend. She said Harry had been living with her since the beginning of December. On the night Harry was last seen, George said she dropped her off for an appointment with her social worker and Harry never made it back to her house.

George said the recent CCTV photo released by police shows Harry wearing the coat she had on when she last saw her. George said the police have Harry’s wallet and phone. Harry’s social worker also confirmed that police have her wallet and phone, but it is unclear as to how they obtained these personal items.

“I’ve been watching for her. Five weeks is a long time. I’m still hopeful she will contact someone,” said George. “She was a very outgoing social butterfly. Everything is happy (when she was around) because that’s how she was.”

Cowichan Valley unsolved missing and murdered cases

Monica Patsy Jones is the founder of the Cowichan Missing and Murdered Women, Men and Children Society. Jones has tenaciously tracked and carried the torch for all missing and murdered peoples and their families since her sister Catherine Teresa Joe went missing in January 1977. Catherine was found murdered in Duncan in June 1977. The case remains unsolved.

Three Cowichan Tribes men are also missing. Desmond Peter was 14 years old when he went missing from the Cowichan Valley on March 12, 2007. He was last seen walking along the Trans-Canada Highway near Duncan. Ian Henry was 26 when he disappeared in August 2015. Everett Jones was 47 when he went missing in February 2016, half a year later. These details were all listed in a tracking document provided by the Cowichan Missing and Murdered Women, Men and Children Society.

Tinoco says she’s closely related to or connected to many of the missing or murdered people in the Cowichan Valley.

Nellie-Rae Williams was 29 when she was murdered on Christmas Eve 2019 in Duncan’s Charles Hoey Park with her husband Francois John Shurie. Williams was Tinoco’s cousin who she grew up with. Their murders are unsolved.

Tyeshia Jones, 18, went missing on January 21, 2011, and was found murdered January 28, 2011.

“Late Tyeshia was my cousin and we helped look for her when she went missing. I was pregnant at the time with my daughter, who will be 15 very soon,” said Tinoco.

Delores (Dee Dee) Brown was 19 when she disappeared on July 27, 2015. Dee Dee was found deceased August 19, 2015. Her murder is unsolved.

Ethan Sampson, 28, has been missing since January 30, 2020. He was last seen in the Quamichan Road area of the Cowichan River.

Carsyn Mackenzie Seaweed, 15, was found on May 15, 2023, barely conscious, behind a hotel along the Trans-Canada Highway near Duncan, covered under pallets, twigs and cardboard. She died later that day. Seaweed was of Namgis Nation and Cowichan descent. Her death is unsolved.

An investigation into the death of Clyde Johnny, 68, is ongoing after he was found deceased in the Cowichan River on May 24, 2025, three months after he went missing.

The investigation of Harry’s disappearance is being led by the General Investigation Section, with assistance from Indigenous Police Services, Investigative Support Services, and Front‑Line Officers.

“Police continue to actively follow up on information and leads related to this investigation,” said the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Rosemarie Harry, or any of the cases mentioned in this article, is asked to contact the North Cowichan / Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.