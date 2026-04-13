Tla-o-qui-aht Development Corporation wins Tofino’s Green Business of the Year

The Tla-o-qui-aht Development Corporation (TDC) was named Tofino’s top Green Business of the Year at the 2025 Business Excellence Awards gala hosted by the Tofino Chamber of Commerce.

Established in 2001, TDC is wholly owned by the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation (TFN) and helps manage Tin Wis Resort, Tsawaak RV Resort & Campground, TFN Micro Hydro, and TFN Seafoods.

“We literally just purchased over $30,000 worth of plants that will be going throughout the grounds,” said TDC Chief Executive Officer Nik Vischschraper.

“Most of them are plants that are native to the region or have cultural significance. We have some ferns, salal, huckleberry, hemlock, dogwood… We are excited. Those will be coming into to Tin Wis and Tsawaak pretty soon,” he said.

TDC was nominated for demonstrating environmental leadership across all its entities.

“TDC's commitment to sustainability is guided by Indigenous values of reciprocity and responsibility, rooted in the ?iisaak pledge. Whether through renewable energy, water conservation, or reducing single-use plastics, TDC is leading by example, creating a more sustainable future while building a regenerative, Indigenous-led economy in the heart of the Tla-o-qui-aht territory,” reads a statement from the individual that submitted the nomination.

At Tsawaak RV Resort, a rainwater harvesting system was installed to conserve water and reduce pressure on municipal supply.

“That visitor centre has a roof that funnels water into one spot. We take advantage by capturing that water and it can be recycled into watering the landscaping throughout the grounds,” said Vischschraper, noting that there are also water fountains and reduced water flushing toilets.

At Tin Wis Resort, several initiatives are underway to support an eco-friendly guest experience including replacing single-use toiletry bottles with refillable dispensers and adding eight new electric vehicle charging stations.

“One of our key values across TDC is Tla-o-qui-aht nučḥak, which is Tla-o-qui-aht pride and we want to communicate that to our visitors,” said Vischschraper.

“The Tla-o-qui-quaht ha’houlthee is such a beautiful piece of land and we have to treat it accordingly. Whatever we can do to be good stewards of the land is always important,” he said.

Then there is the TFN Micro Hydro, a trio of run-of-the-river hydro plants that can generate enough electricity for all of Tofino and Ucluelet, according to Vischschraper.

“It’s something to be proud of for sure. It’s sold to BC Hydro and feeds the grid,” he said. “It’s coming from the natural movement of water rather than gas power or something.”

Tofino Chamber executive director Graydon Clerk says the chamber has a strong relationship with Tla-o-qui-aht.

“We actually just recently signed a friendship accord with Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and that’s a positive step for us in our efforts towards reconciliation and how we can work with them on their priorities,” said Clerk.

When it comes to environmental initiatives, Vischschraper said TDC is just getting started.

“It’s cool to win an award, but there is still so much more to do. We are looking at the opportunity of getting some solar panels placed on the roof of the conference centre and our next company vehicle will certainly be an electric,” he said.

For 2025, Hotel Zed Tofino won Business of the Year for the second year in a row, Tofino Gallery of Contemporary Art won Small Business of the Year, New Business of the Year went to Topinoy, Clayoquot Biosphere Trust took Non-profit of the Year, Rebecca Hurwitz from Clayoquot Biosphere Trust was named Business Leader of the Year, Ahous Adventures won Employer of the Year, Tofino Brewing Company won Customer Service Excellence and Employee of the Year went to Jennifer Braiden from Tofino Co-op.