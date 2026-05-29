Expansion at the Dock + boosts seafood processing in Alberni Valley

A new expansion at the Dock + Food Hub aims to strengthen local seafood processing capacity, support food security and create new opportunities for producers across the Alberni Valley and beyond.

The Dock+, operated by the Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA), is now a shared food processing facility of more than 20,000 square feet. As part of the BC Regional Food Hub Network, it is home to multiple anchor tenants and supports a growing network of local producers, seafood businesses, and food entrepreneurs.

The expansion was a $5 million project that was made possible though support from the Government of British Columbia, with $3 million in funding administered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation (IAF), along with $1.5 million by PAPA and $500,000 by Kuunaa Foods, a partnership between Huu-ay-aht First Nations and Nova Harvest.

At the center of the expansion is the addition of a High-Pressure Processing(HPP) machine which allows seafood products to be processed more efficiently, extend shelf life, improve distribution and help reduce costs for consumers.

“The new High Pressure Processing machine uses extremely high water pressure to safely process seafood products, particularly oysters, without the use of heat or chemicals,” said Carmela Ferro, manager of marketing, communications and public relations with PAPA. “For oysters, the process cleanly separates the shell from the meat, making shucking faster, safer by killing bacteria and more efficient.”

Ferro said the expansion significantly increases processing capacity at The Dock+ and strengthens Port Alberni’s role as a growing seafood and food innovation hub.

“With the addition of the HPP technology and expanded cold storage and processing space, local producers can process larger volumes of seafood more efficiently and access broader domestic and international markets,” Ferro said. “The project also supports value-added processing, reduces spoilage, creates jobs and helps local and Indigenous businesses grow within the marine and seafood sector.”

Currently, the Dock +, located on Harbour Road, is home to seven anchor tenants, a cold storage facility, blast freezer and ice plant. Of the seven anchor tenants, five are Canadian Food Inspection Agency certified fisheries and aquaculture processors.

“While the current Dock+ footprint has limited room for physical expansion, there are still many opportunities for future growth,” Ferro said. “The focus moving forward is on continuing to attract new seafood and food processing companies, supporting entrepreneurs and increasing membership within the commercial kitchen, which still has capacity for additional users and businesses.”

Ferro added that The Dock+ is also looking to expand community involvement by hosting more culinary workshops, training opportunities and food-focused events in partnership with chefs, producers and community organizations.

“Long term, the success of The Dock+ could potentially lead to a future Dock+ 2.0 concept in another location, building on the strong demand and momentum the facility has created in Port Alberni and across Vancouver Island,” Ferro said.

The expansion project was initially spearheaded by Kuunaa Foods, designed and developed by PAPA, and made possible in large part through funding from the Government of British Columbia through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

“By combining traditional foods, ancestral knowledge and modern science, we are building a sustainable economy rooted in our sacred principles,” said Larry Johnson, operating board chair of Hu-ay-aht First Nations Group of Businesses, in a press release. “This work creates opportunities for future generations and empowers our youth through education grounded in culture, values and innovation.”