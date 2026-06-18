Breaking from addiction – former Port Alberni B&B to be converted to men’s second stage housing

A beautiful home on Port Alberni’s River Road is getting a facelift as its new owners cut through red tape in their quest to open the city’s first men’s only second stage housing for those undergoing addictions recovery.

Headwaters Therapeutic Recovery Society, affiliated with Arrowsmith Baptist Church in Port Alberni, purchased the property that was known as Hummingbird Guest House, located at 5769 River Road in the summer of 2025. Once all the rezoning, permits, renovations and finances are in place, the plan is to welcome up to ten men, giving them a place to live temporarily so that they can build life skills that will help them succeed on their new path to sobriety.

George Koning, a retired local, said he and his friend Rod Grant were talking about what is happening on the city streets with people dying from addictions, and how awful it is. “It was the fall of 2024 when Rod called me and said he can’t stand it anymore – something has got to be done,” Koning shared.

When he asked his friend what he was thinking, Grant answered that a recovery house is what is needed. Wanting to help his friend, Koning began researching what a recovery house is. He said he and his friend would meet over breakfast every week or so, developing the idea, and they eventually formed the Headwaters Therapeutic Society.

Koning said other interested people joined in on the planning process, wanting the help in a big way. Koning said he couldn’t say who they are, for confidentiality reasons, but they bought the Hummingbird Guesthouse, a large, sprawling property on River Road, for the men’s recovery project.

Headwaters Therapeutic Society has spent the last year renovating the large house and grounds, complete with gardens, a large workshop and green house. They are in the process of applying to the City of Port Alberni to have the property rezoned. If successful, the rezoning would enable transitional housing to be operated at the site.

There is no supportive second stage housing for men in Port Alberni. There is a six-bed all female supportive housing just outside of Port Alberni called Therapeutic Recovery Community operated by Port Alberni Shelter Society.

The transitional housing for men, to be funded by the provincial government, would provide second stage housing for up to ten men. The men, ages 19 and older, would be coming out of addictions treatment and live in the ‘dry’ home communal style where they will be supported for up to two years.

According to the Headwaters Board of Directors, their mission is to provide a supportive and Christ-centered environment for men seeking recovery from addiction through their residential program.

“At Headwaters, we (will) operate a recovery home that offers a safe, structured, and nurturing space exclusively for men committed to their sobriety journey. These men have already achieved at least three months of sobriety before entering this second-stage housing,” they stated.

Headwaters will take the residents through a program that blends Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous with biblical teachings. The program will run for up to 18 months.

According to Koning, there will be strict guidelines for admittance centered around sobriety. For example, those using full agonist treatment with drugs like Naloxone or Suboxone, or those using cannabis are ineligible for the program. In addition, those individuals that have a history of sexual violence, significant mental health, arson and violence are not eligible for the program.

When running, the program will be open to men aged 19 and older from Port Alberni and neighboring west coast communities including Bamfield and Tofino/Ucluelet/Ahousaht. To be eligible, they will have been detoxed in a provincial-approved facility and have had at least 90 days of sobriety, with stable physical and mental health.

“This is faith-based,” said Koning. “I don’t know how to say this, but we are all born with a heart, a mind and a soul, and we want to help men develop new patterns of living so that they can heal their hearts, minds and souls.”

Headwaters is proud of its deep roots in the community and has formed connections with volunteers and local businesses who are contributing by helping with the paperwork, renovations and donations to make the dream a reality.

“This is not someone else’s problem, it’s OUR problem,” said Koning. And the men who complete the program will have the skills to make it on their own and can give back to their communities.

Koning estimates that it will take at least four months to get through the rezoning process with the City of Port Alberni. The necessary government reviews and applications will take several more months. The upgrades to the property are almost complete.

“We need to raise a chunk of change for operating costs, and we will probably begin a fundraising drive in the fall,” said Koning. In their application for rezoning to the City of Port Alberni, it is stated that funding to run the facility will come from the provincial government.

“Nothing can make me happier than sitting on the porch (of the Headwaters House) and seeing the first guy walk out and onto his new life – that’s worth it,” said Koning