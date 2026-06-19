Port Alberni Friendship Center marks National Aboriginal Day with fun-filled afternoon open to all

National Aboriginal Day, celebrated annually on June 21, falls on a Sunday in 2026 so the Port Alberni Friendship Center opened its doors to the public to celebrate a couple of days early.

It was a festival-like atmosphere at the PAFC, located 3555 4th Avenue, on Friday, June 19, as the community took part in activities both inside and outside the building. There were vendors and cultural performances indoors while outside, there was a live band, more vendors and fun activities for the kiddies.

PAFC staff and volunteers served up a free barbeque salmon lunch in keeping with tradition. Outdoors volunteers gave out fresh popcorn and candy floss to the young and older guests as bubbles wafted by on a gentle summer breeze.

The Center was open to the public for two hours, taking part in face painting, cultural activities or just visiting. And there were free door prizes to be had.