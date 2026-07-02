Opitsaht welcomes a new calf to the herd.

On Meares Island off the west coast of Vancouver Island, lives a wild herd of cattle or muus muus. The herd roams free, grazing on everything from the eelgrass at the shoreline, to the lawns and forest around the village.

Born on June 21st, the heifer calf fondly named ƛ̓iiḥciip, or Flower, was born to the strong mother Hip Spot who holds the matriarch position within the herd of 11. The herd is made up of 5 heifers, 3 bulls and 3 steers, so a female calf is a welcome addition.

Clay Weisschadel, a local of Opitsaht holds the title of wild cowhand technician for the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation. He monitors the herd and helps to collect data for the Muus-Muus Research Project. Clay speaks fondly of the new calf, saying “she already has the zoomies”.

Hip Spot is a great mother, with strong protective instincts. ƛ̓iiḥciip is lucky to have an advantageous start, being born on the summer solstice in good weather with an abundant season of grazing ahead is sure to ready her for the many challenges a wild calf may face.