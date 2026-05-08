Dating show for Indigenous singles is auditioning contestants in Toronto

Spring is in the air and so is the chance for love - maybe more so, if you’re Indigenous in Canada. That’s because there’s a new reality dating show featuring Indigenous couples is soon to hit your television screen.

APTN, a broadcasting network featuring Indigenous content, is launching the new reality dating show.

“Rezervations for Two brings rez humour, real chemistry and Indigenous love stories to reality TV,” said APTN in new release.

Capitalizing on the popularity of reality television, APTN’s Rezervations for Two brings together Indigenous singles, “of diverse genders, sexualities, ages and nations for a dating experience that throws the reality TV rulebook out the window,” said an APTN media advisory.

What can you expect to see? Participants are sent on blind dates which could involve creative activities or fireside chats. Commentary is provided by hosts watching and bantering in real time, “reacting to every awkward silence, flirty exchange and spicy pickup line with their signature ‘fairy god-auntie’ energy. Their charm, wit and zero‑filter reactions are as much a part of the show as the dates themselves,” said APTN.

Hosted by Kairyn Potts, a proud Two-Spirit Winkte (two-souls person) man from the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation and Scott Wabano, a two-spirit Eeyou'd (person), from the Cree Nation of Waskaganish and fashion designer, the best friends bring humour and entertaining commentary to the show.

The first season of the show was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba and features First Nations couples from that area. Production for season one has already wrapped up. The producers hope to launch the first episode on YouTube to reach a wider audience. The series will premiere on June 15 on APTN and APTN+.

Were love matches made on Season One? Producers don’t want to spoil the surprises but promise some jaw dropping moments. The show promises “equal parts hilarious, heartfelt and hot mess.”

“We’re really excited to bring Rezervations for Two to APTN audiences,” said Crystal Dubois, APTN’s Development, Factual and Special Events Executive. “This show is about finding your forever snag and keeping it real while you do. Nothing is scripted. It’s packed with rez humour and heart, and it’s a true celebration of love in all its forms. We want Indigenous and non-Indigenous viewers alike to see us as we really are vibrant, funny and full of life. This is us — unfiltered, unapologetic and totally fabulous.”

And if you’re single and looking, maybe swap those rez dating apps and have a Rezervations for Two watch party.

Casting for the second season of Rezervations for Two is already underway. This time, the location moves to Toronto. APTN says they select cast members from the locations they film in. The second season will soon begin filming and is slated to premiere in 2027.