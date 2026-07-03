Remembering a true Woman Warrior – Tseshaht’s Darleen Watts

She was a fearless trailblazer that worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. Anchored by cultural teachings passed on to her by her parents Charlie and Minnie Watts, Darleen paved the way for women in leadership not only in her own community but also for those in municipal, provincial and even federal agencies.

Born in the Alberni Valley on July 27, 1947, Darleen was raised by her parents alongside her six siblings. She was known to be a hard worker, fighting for Indigenous rights and helping others. Her family says she drew her inspiration from her father, Charlie Watts Sr.

Jeannette Watts shared a family story about her sister-in-law. When Darleen was a small child, she spent an extended period of time at Nanaimo Indian Hospital. With her mother busy caring for the other children at home, Darleen’s father, Charlie, would make the trip to Nanaimo to visit his little daughter. “He would tell her that you’re never too old to be corrected…you’re never too old to learn,” Jeannette shared.

Jeannette and Darleen met about 50 years ago, when the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council was located at Peake Hall, a former outbuilding of Alberni Indian Residential School. Back then, Darleen was Tseshaht’s Community Health Representative (CHR).

Both Jeannette and her colleague, Jeanette Callahan, noted the aura of strength that Darleen exuded when they first met her. “She had such leadership, a voice…yet she was so welcoming,” said Callahan.

Darleen Watts not only knew her job, but she knew her community. Callahan said she was the doorway that allowed Callahan to understand the community.

In 2006 Port Alberni experienced a TB (tuberculosis) outbreak that was concentrated in Nuu-chah-nulth communities. Health officials needed to figure out where the outbreak started and began contact tracing.

Callahan said it was Darleen and her knowledge of community that allowed them to reach people. “Her relationship with people gave her access…she knew where they were and she really helped the nurses,” said Callahan.

“She would invite a Community Health Nurse to Tseshaht’s baby clinic (when nobody else was doing that). She was way ahead of her time,” Jeannette said.

Darleen went on to other leadership roles, sometimes overlapping and many times, held positions for decades.

According to her daughters, Darleen began working at Alberni Indian Residential School in 1962, cooking and cleaning. She later worked as a housekeeper at King Ed Hotel before moving on to carpentry, working in construction for her Tseshaht First Nation.

She became Tseshaht’s Community Health Representative (CHR) in 1978, working for her nation and with other Nuu-chah-nulth CHRs. Eventually, she became president of the British Columbia CHR organization.

Ever the trailblazer, Darleen was elected to Tseshaht Chief & Council where she served for 27 years. It was in 1989 that Darleen, as a member of Tseshaht Council, stood up and read the Declaration of Nuu-chah-nulth Women, which spoke to the contributions of women to society and how they should be treated. “We have the right to be respected in spirit, mind, and body and to live free from sexual, physical, verbal and emotional abuse,” Darleen read to the crowd.

“Women are not always respected or protected from abuse, and she stood up so strong,” Callahan recalled. The NTC Women’s Declaration went on to be adopted by NTC leadership that day in 1989.

While on Tseshaht Council, Darleen’s attention was drawn to the highway that cuts through Tseshaht’s main reserve. Former Tseshaht elected Chief Hugh Braker recalls a time about 50 years ago when Darlene Watts called on Hupacasath Ha’wilth Hugh Watts to join her in a protest on Highway 4, which alienated about 3.3 km of roadway from Tseshaht First Nation without consultation, consent or compensation to the nation.

According to Braker, the pair set up lawn chairs on the highway and sat there, blocking traffic. The protest, Braker recalled, slowed the traffic to one lane and the police eventually arrived, telling the pair to move off the road. According Braker, Darleen Watts responded, “Why the hell should we move? It’s our land!”

Tseshaht elected Chief Ken Watts praised his elder saying Tseshaht owes so much to Darleen. “For not only being a changemaker in being the first Indigenous person in roles with the Alberni Valley with the City of Port Alberni, but for her years of service on our Tseshaht Council and also being one of the first women to enter the construction industry in our Nation’s history,” he stated. “At the end of the day Darleen always wanted our people to use their voices and exercise their rights,” he added.

The 1980s saw Darleen spread her wings, moving on to other roles. She became the chairperson of the NTC Health Committee and then president of the National Indian & Inuit CHR’s.

In 1982 Darleen was elected as an SD 70 Trustee. The school district posted condolences on their website. “With ʔiisaak (respect), the Pacific Rim School District extends its sincere condolences to the family, friends, and community members mourning the passing of former school trustee Darleen Watts.”

They went on to say that Ms. Watts was a trailblazer, both in community and in public education governance. “Elected as a School Trustee in 1982, she served the district for five years and holds the distinction of being the first Indigenous woman elected to the Board of Education. Her leadership helped pave the way for greater Indigenous representation in local government and educational decision-making,” they stated.

Starting in 1988 Darleen also served three years on Port Alberni City Council and ran for Mayor in 1990. That race was won by Gillian Trumper.

For the NTC Darleen served on the Personnel Committee, was the Manager of the NTC Mental Health Program and, for 23 years, chaired the Nuu-chah-nulth Economic Development Corporation Board.

The NEDC also paid tribute to Darleen. “Darleen’s commitment to community was reflected in a lifetime of leadership,” they stated on their website. The NEDC listed her many accomplishments and praised Watts for her work.

“Widely respected for her governance skills, Darleen had a remarkable ability to keep discussions productive, navigate complex issues with diplomacy, and ensure decisions were grounded in sound business principles. Her thoughtful and respectful communication style helped build consensus and move organizations forward,” they stated.

Her other jobs and activities included working at the Chiefs Summit Health Committee, the Chair of the National Aboriginal Capital Corporation, the BC Aboriginal Capital Corporation Association.

Finally, for 22 years, from 2001 to 2023, she was the president of the Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens Board of Directors. Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens is a senior’s care facility operated with First Nations culture at the forefront.

“Darleen had such great respect for elders, and she wanted their care to be delivered in the Nuu-chah-nulth way,” said Callahan.

It was there that Watts spent her final years, as close to home as she could possibly be, being lovingly cared for in the place that she helped shape.

On June 11, 2026, with her daughters by her side, Darleen quietly passed away.

“Thank you, Darleen, for your leadership, your wisdom, and your lifelong dedication to Indigenous people and communities. Your legacy will continue to inspire those who follow.” -NEDC Board of Directors.