Gitxsan join Nuu-chah-nulth-aht for Orange Shirt Day

Orange Shirt Day in Port Alberni began with former students of the Alberni Indian Residential School and their family members walking to the site where the institution once stood, including members of the Gitxsan Nation who attended the institution.

The Gitxsan travelled for days from their territory in northwestern B.C. to take the walk and attend the Orange Shirt Day events that follow today (Sept. 28) by the Tseshaht Longhouse in Port Alberni.

Orange Shirt Day is a national event honouring survivors of the residential school system and recognizing the legacy of the assimilation practices imposed on First Nations for multiple generations. For many of the Gitxsan members, this was the first time they had walked this path to the site of the Alberni Indian Residential School since their childhood.