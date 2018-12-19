Tseshaht sponsor Bread of Life meal

This year instead of holding its annual Christmas dinner, the Tseshaht First Nation decided to put these funds towards a community breakfast for members and sponsoring a meal at the Bread of Life soup kitchen.

On Dec. 13 some Tseshaht council members and staff volunteered at the Bread of Life to help serve a midday meal the First Nation sponsored for $250.

Located at 3130 at 3rd Avenue in Port Alberni, the Bread of Life serves breakfast and lunch to those in need seven days a week, usually attracting a lineup of customers. The soup kitchen receives most of its donations at Christmastime, and has reported a budget deficit compared to this time last year.

“We’re not only falling short compared to this time last year, but also, in order to fund seven day a week service and the increase in minimum wage for our trusted employees, we need to raise an additional $20,000,“ stated the society in a Dec. 18 media release.

Donations can be made at the uptown location or online at http://portalbernibreadoflife.weebly.com/donate.html.