Tseshaht sponsor Bread of Life meal
Tseshaht staff and councillors volunteered at the Bread of Life to help serve a meal the First Nation sponsored. Pictured from left to right are executive assistant Virginia Shrimpton, forestry worker Jamie Jensen, Councillor Melanie Fred, Councillor Luke George and Chief Councillor Cynthia Dick. Not pictured are councillors Eunice Joe, Hugh Braker, Ken Watts, Luke George, John Gomez, Richard Watts and Corey Anderson. (Eric Plummer photo)
This year instead of holding its annual Christmas dinner, the Tseshaht First Nation decided to put these funds towards a community breakfast for members and sponsoring a meal at the Bread of Life soup kitchen.
On Dec. 13 some Tseshaht council members and staff volunteered at the Bread of Life to help serve a midday meal the First Nation sponsored for $250.
Located at 3130 at 3rd Avenue in Port Alberni, the Bread of Life serves breakfast and lunch to those in need seven days a week, usually attracting a lineup of customers. The soup kitchen receives most of its donations at Christmastime, and has reported a budget deficit compared to this time last year.
“We’re not only falling short compared to this time last year, but also, in order to fund seven day a week service and the increase in minimum wage for our trusted employees, we need to raise an additional $20,000,“ stated the society in a Dec. 18 media release.
Donations can be made at the uptown location or online at http://portalbernibreadoflife.weebly.com/donate.html.