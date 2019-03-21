Gathering Our Voices lights up athletic hall

This week hundreds of youth from First Nations across British Columbia converged in Port Alberni for Gathering Our Voices, an event organized by the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres for 14-24 year olds.

On the second day of the proceedings hundreds filled the Alberni Athletic Hall for a talent show Wednesday evening, with performances ranging from folk singing to hip hop.

A variety of workshops in modern and traditional skills are also taking place in different locations this week. The closing ceremonies for Gathering Our Voices is scheduled Friday morning at the Alberni Athletic Hall.