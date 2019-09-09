2019 Fall Fair draws crowds from across Vancouver Island

The Alberni District Fall Fair came to a close on Sunday, Sept. 8, after four days of activity that attracted locals and visitors from communities across Vancouver Island’s west coast communities.

In its 74th year, the fall fair attracted families to its midway, agricultural buildings and the many booths set up throughout the grounds. Several organizations were represented in the Glenwood Centre, including the some First Nations and the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, which presented under the theme “Home Grown Family Fun”.