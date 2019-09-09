Head-on collision claims life of Nuu-chah-nulth woman

Slick roads may have been a factor in a fatal head-on collision that took place on a windy section of Cameron Lake, on Highway 4 east of Port Alberni late Sunday night.

According to the RCMP, shortly before 10:30 p.m. a woman’s car collided with a pick-up truck, which struck the passenger side of the car. The accident happened on a sharp curve at Cameron Lake.

Oceanside RCMP Const. Pennington said that a woman in her 50’s was travelling westbound when she crossed over the center line, causing the pick up to collide with her vehicle.

“It was a two-vehicle MVA, road conditions were damp and traffic was light,” said Cst. Pennington. “She was heading west to Port Alberni and was declared dead at the scene.”

Huu-ay-aht First Nation issued notice that their offices in Port Alberni and Anacla would be closed Sept. 9 in the spirit of respect for the family.

“We will not conduct business to acknowledge the loss,” reads the notice.