Pennywise, Forrest Gump, the Joker and a 'West Coast Elvis'

Oct. 31 brought the annual Halloween costume contest at the Nuu-chah-chah-nulth Tribal Council, where employees showed up at work as their favourite characters. Kim Erickson took first prize as Pennywise from It, the film adaption of a Stephen King novel. Other prizes went to Cathy Watts, who dressed as Forrest Gump, Sterling Watts as the Joker, and Stan Matthew’s characterization of a West Coast Elvis.