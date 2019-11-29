The 23rd annual Festival of Trees collects 16 Christmas trees to donate

The 23rd annual KUU-US Crisis Line Festival of Trees kicked off Nov. 26 with a press event that included sponsors.

The Festival of Trees is an event that gifts local families fresh Christmas trees, who would usually be unable to afford it. The trees arrive to the families completely decorated, provided by local businesses who want to give back to their community during the holiday season. Some of the sponsoring businesses for this year include Arbutus RV, BMO, Five Acre Shaker and Jay’s Lace it Up.

This year, the trees were sold at a discounted rate from the Mossy Stumps Tree Farm.

“It is wonderful to see the continued support that this event has each year. The generosity and community spirit from fellow citizens is heartfelt,” says executive director Elia Nicholson-Nave in the event press release.

This year, they have 16 sponsors, nine less than the 25 trees they had last year. Organizers and volunteers believe the drop is because they lost one of the tree display locations, Port Alberni’s West Coast General Hospital. It brought the usual three locations down to two: the Tseshaht Market and Coulson Group’s 3rd Ave location.

The KUU-US Crisis Line is also taking Christmas present donations, and non-perishable donations for food hampers.

The decorated trees will be on display from December 8th to the 15th, and during that week the public is encouraged to visit the Tseshaht Market and 2907 3rd Ave. to vote for their favourite Christmas tree. To vote, donate, or for more information, call (250) 723-4050.