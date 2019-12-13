Feed the People welcomes almost 300

In the middle of the Quu’asa Urban Gathering tour, they made a stop in Port Alberni on Wednesday, December 11th for the eighth annual Feed the People gathering. Hundreds of Nuu-chah-nulth aht and non-Nuu-chah-nulth alike flooded the Alberni Athletic Hall to enjoy a hot turkey dinner, good company, and culture.

This was the first year the Quu’asa team moved the event to the Athletic Hall, and the size upgrade was definitely needed. With an estimated count of nearly 300 attendees, all of the tables were full by the time meals were served, and there was overflow seating on the bleachers.

Haahuupayak students attended to sing and dance for guests, as well as to help serve.

After 14 cooked turkeys, 150 pounds of potatoes, trays upon trays of stuffing and vegetables, guests were able to leave full and with leftovers.