Several nations compete in All Nuu-chah-nulth Basketball Championship

It was a busy weekend at the Alberni Athletic Hall, where six male and four female basketball teams competed in the All Nuu-chah-nulth Basketball Championship Feb. 21-23.

For the female’s, Hesquiaht Storm took first place, Hesquiaht Descendants placed second and the Ahousaht Ma’as placed third. The tournament’s most inspirational female player was Jaylynn Lucas from the Hesquiaht Descendants and the MVP was Destiny Hanson from the Storm.

The five female all stars were Jennifer Dick (Tseshaht Pride), Nicole Botting (Ahousaht Ma’as), Mariah Charleson (Hesquiaht Descendants), Tamia Edgar (Hesquiaht Storm) and Memphis Dick (Hesquiaht Storm).

For the male teams, PA Rams (Makah) placed first, the Chieftans placed second and the Ahousaht Mavericks came in third. The tournament’s most inspirational male player went to Daxson Halttunen of the PA Rams and the MVP was Abraham Vensue of the PA Rams.

The five male all stars were Ian Samuel (Witwaak), Dominic Thomas (Ahousaht Mavericks), Gredy Barney (Chieftans), Kobe Amos (Chieftans) and Zeke Green (Pa Rams).

Organizer Wally Samuel said the First Nation tournament has been happening in Port Alberni since the 1960s.

“Every nation had a team pretty well. So we’ve tried to revive that and keep that alive,” Samuel said.

Samuel said there’s a lot of excitement and friendly rivalries throughout the tournament.

“It’s a good time especially when it’s nation against nation,” he said. “It’s nice to see the people back together and having friendly competition.”