Career fair hosts a variety of employers
Eric Plummer, March 12, 2020
Eric Badesso, who is a forester with Western Forest Products, answers questions from Ildiko Wheeler at the NETP career fair on March 12. Wheeler is a Grade 12 student at the VAST Education Centre in Port Alberni. (Eric Plummer photos)
Port Alberni, BC —
Nearly 40 employers filled the Alberni Athletic hall today for the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s annual career fair. Hosted by the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Education Program, the fair provided a format for a variety of businesses and organizations to inform members of the public about employment opportunities in the region.