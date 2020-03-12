Career fair hosts a variety of employers

Eric Plummer, March 12, 2020

Eric Badesso, who is a forester with Western Forest Products, answers questions from Ildiko Wheeler at the NETP career fair on March 12. Wheeler is a Grade 12 student at the VAST Education Centre in Port Alberni. (Eric Plummer photos)

Port Alberni, BC — 

Nearly 40 employers filled the Alberni Athletic hall today for the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s annual career fair. Hosted by the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Education Program, the fair provided a format for a variety of businesses and organizations to inform members of the public about employment opportunities in the region.

Irine Robinson, a wellness outreach worker with Teechuktl Mental Health, answers questions at the career fair, as CHS training coordinator Stan Matthew awaits other inquiries for information.
Denise Gallant (left) and Karen Sorensen of the B.C. First Nations Forestry Council attend to inquiries at the career fair. The council provides programs for Indigenous students interested in forestry and supports First Nations involvement in the industry. To attend to the current underrepresentation of Indigenous people in forestry, the council has set the goal of 2,200 jobs by 2027.
Ambar Varela managed the table for INEO Employment Services at the career fair.
