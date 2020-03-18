Pot Alberni Homeless Count suspended until further notice, 16 COVID cases in Island Health

The planned homeless count event scheduled for Port Alberni in early April 2020 has been postponed due to safety concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are following the advice of Public Health Officials closely to keep British Columbians as safe as possible and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19,” wrote Homeless Count Organizer Marcie DeWitt.

The announcement comes as the latest numbers of new COVID-19 cases were released by the Provincial Government. B.C. health officials announced today that there are 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the provincial total to 231. This includes 16 cases in the Island Health region, a total that increased by four since Tuesday. Seven people have died in B.C. with the coronavirus, a number that did not increase with Wednesday’s new numbers.

There are 13 people in hospital with the novel Corona Virus with seven of those in intensive care.

There are 655 COVID-19 cases across Canada, while Washington State is reporting that it surpassed the 1,000 mark as of March 17, with 1,012 cases and 52 deaths.

The Canada/US border is temporarily restricted; non-essential travelers will not be permitted to cross the border during this time.