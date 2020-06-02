Racism rears its ugly head in Tseshaht territory when slurs spew from truck

As the seventh day of race riots rage in the U.S. over the police killing of African American man George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, a disturbing incident took place in residential neighborhoods on the Tseshaht reserve.

According to Tseshaht member Nasimius (Ed Ross), his neighbors witnessed an act of racism as they were enjoying family time together in their yard in the early morning hours of June 2.

Nasimius said at about 1:15 to 1:45 a.m. he heard the sounds of loud voices, but his neighbor saw an incident and managed to video record it, which was then posted to social media.

In the video, a white truck emerges from the darkness and can be seen passing under the streetlights. People inside the truck are making the stereotypical Native Indian war whoop sounds and shouting racial slurs, according to witnesses.

Nasimius was shaken by the incident.

“All I can really say is I heard it all going down while I was in my house very clearly; they were doing stereotype Indian calls and racial and derogatory slurs – it was loud,” he said.

He went on to say that his neighbor who shot the video was outside with her partner and her kids.

“They were having a camp-out in the back of their truck so those young girls witnessed it too,” Nasimius said.

He said the incident stirred up old feelings of being the target of racial attacks in his youth. As a young teenager he recalls being chased down on his skateboard and being called hurtful things in racially motivated attacks.

“All I will say is that these boys are lucky they never got blocked in; these actions triggered me to a person I don’t like and could very well have escalated into something worse,” he added.

Elected Chief Cynthia Dick shared the video on social media.

“Just when you hope that things aren’t as bad as they may seem everywhere (else) and you see a glimpse of hope. This truck was driving around the reserves tonight in small town Port Alberni yelling racial slurs and making the stereotypical ‘Indian calls’...someone has to recognize this vehicle. This is not okay,” she wrote.

Tseshaht members have met with the RCMP and reported the incident. The community has plans to step up surveillance in their community.

The RCMP hadn’t returned calls to Ha-Shilth-Sa by press time.

Nasimius later apologized to the public for his angry post, saying he was triggered by the frightening incident. Besides bringing him back to a traumatic time, it made him worry for the safety of his young daughters.

“My girls, they weren’t home, but I thought wtf, are my girls – our kids going to experience this still?” he wrote on social media.

“It made me upset that they will have to deal with this still,” said Nasimius.

The Tseshaht people plan to meet to talk about how they will prevent future attacks.

“I will say I can’t control these people’s actions but it triggers our nation to take action to love and protect our people and we will be talking about how we can do that in a peaceful way tonight…with our whit waak and our wolves,” he shared