Third case reported at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens

A third COVID-19 case has been reported from Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens, after a staff member initially tested positive on Nov. 16.

Two days later, a resident in the long-term care home became Rainbow Gardens’ second confirmed case, and on Wednesday (Nov. 25) another person living at the facility was reported to have the coronavirus. According to Island Health, the second case was transported to hospital “as a precautionary measure.” Both residents did not show any symptoms of COVID-19, and there was no transportation announced for the third case.

“This resident was one of the three initially deemed as a close contact to the initial staff case, is not currently experiencing symptoms, and we do not suspect this positive test is indicative of widespread transmission within the facility,” stated Island Health in a press release. “All residents and staff who work at the site received a second COVID-19 test earlier this week. At this time, no additional cases have been identified.”

Following provincial health guidelines, an outbreak was declared when the Rainbow Gardens employee tested positive on Nov. 16. This is due to the vulnerability of long-term care residents and the elderly to the coronavirus. Of the over 300 deaths tracked in B.C. this year, the median age of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 is 85.

“At this time, only essential visits are allowed (for residents who are critically ill or receiving end-of-life care),” stated Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens in a notice to families. “Eligible visitors must pass screening criteria and visits are limited to one visitor per resident. Children and youth who are school aged and younger are asked not to visit at this time.”