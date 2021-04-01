Port Alberni RCMP – arrest made in weekend homicide

The Port Alberni RCMP have arrested a suspect in the Mar. 27 killing of an Ahousaht man, found on 4th Avenue near the Port Alberni Friendship Center.

“A suspect has been identified and arrested, however the work is not yet finished for our investigators as they continue to complete priority tasks” says Port Alberni RCMP Detachment Commander Inspector Eric Rochette in a statement issued Mar. 31, 2021.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident where the suspect and victim were known to each other, however the Port Alberni RCMP General Investigation Section is appealing for witnesses”

The Port Alberni RCMP began their homicide investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in the 3500 block of 4th Ave, Port Alberni on March 27, 2021. The young man had been stabbed in the chest.

“20-year-old Clifton Alec Johnston of Port Alberni & Ahousaht had been identified as the victim,” they said in a statement.

According to the statement, Johnston’s family has been notified, and the Port Alberni Victims Services unit has been working closely with all those affected by this incident.

“The Port Alberni RCMP continues to work with partners including the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroner’s Service on this investigation. A report to crown counsel has not yet been submitted, charges have not yet been approved, and thus the suspect will not be identified,” the statement continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.