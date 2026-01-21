Hateful graffiti found on Port Alberni’s Orange Bridge for second time in a week

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after the ‘Every Child Matters’ barrier at the Orange Bridge was vandalized for the second time in a week.

Three swastikas were found spray-painted on the pillars of the bridge and the ‘Every Child Matters’ slogan was defaced with a racist slur on Jan. 21 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Just one week prior, on Jan. 14, the slogan was defaced with the same racist slur.

The lettering of the ‘Every Child Matters’ slogan was also vandalized in September 2022 – only a day after it was originally painted in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit and Tseshaht First Nation.

Tseshaht Chief Councillor Wahmeesh, Ken Watts, said there is “no space for this type of hate” anywhere in the world.

“I woke up mad, sad, angry, and I get a little worried about where this world is headed,” said Watts. “I hope to see that people condemn what happened here.”

“We are, first and foremost, standing with Tseshaht,” stated Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions on Jan. 21. “Myself, members of Council and staff helped repaint the ‘Every Child Matters’ sign today. Being there with Tseshaht and sending a firm message to the community that this is not tolerated is our first step. Following that, we will take the lead from Tseshaht on how we can help going forward.”

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns said he also stands in solidarity with Tseshaht First Nation, with residential school survivors, and with all those who are committed to ensuring that every child’s story is honoured and remembered.

“Along with the vast majority of our community, I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the repeated racist vandalism of the Orange Bridge in Port Alberni, especially the use of swastikas and hateful slurs targeting the Every Child Matters message. This is not only an act of vandalism, it is an attack on survivors, on Indigenous families, and on the truth of what happened at the Alberni Indian Residential School,” said Johns in an email.

“This bridge holds deep meaning for the entire community. Repainting it orange was an act of remembrance and education. It honours children taken without consent from more than 70 First Nations and acknowledges the enormous harm that resulted over many decades. Acts of hate will not erase this truth, nor will it stop the work of reconciliation. It only underscores how much work remains,” he said.

For decades, the Somass River bridge stood as a line of demarcation for many Indigenous children sent to the Alberni Indian Residential School that closed its doors in 1973. The bridge was painted orange in 2022, the same colour used on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to “create a more positive and welcoming area for Survivors”, said Watts.

This is the first time the hate-motivated graffiti at the Orange Bridge has included the antisemitic symbol of the swastika, a symbol of hate appropriated by the Nazi Party in the 20th century that is banned in many countries.

“Millions of people gave up their lives to fight against that type of hate in World War II, and even beyond,” said Watts. “We’re doing our part to educate a better generation of Canadians. Unfortunately, there’s adults, parents and grandparents that feel this way.”

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, individuals who wilfully promote hatred against any identifiable group and who promote antisemitism could be sent to jail for up to two years if found guilty.

“There’s new Canadians who are worried about what their lives will be like here in Canada when they see things like this happen,” said Watts, who also acknowledged the graffiti’s impact on Jewish Canadians. “I hope that people who do things like this get to see the light, in what they’re doing is spreading hate.”

The RCMP were on the scene before daylight investigating.

“They had their forensic people out here looking at a bunch of different things, searching the area, looking at cameras from other places,” said Watts.

Tseshaht requested that the Ministry of Transportation install a DriveBC camera at the Orange Bridge, which would monitor activity at the section of Highway 4.

“If there was ever a need to keep an eye on something it’s right now,” said Watts.

He noted that the ministry was quick to respond to Tseshaht’s request to limit highway traffic on the bridge to one alternating lane as the graffiti was painted over on the afternoon of Jan. 21. Dozens from the Port Alberni community came to participate in repainting the bridge, including representation from the Royal Canadian Legion, who Watts reached out to in recognition of Canada’s sacrifices to fight Nazism during the Second World War.