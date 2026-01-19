Leadership act quickly to repair racist slur painted on ‘Every Child Matters’ signage

For the second time since its unveiling, the abutment leading to the Somass river ‘Orange Bridge’ has been vandalized with a racist slur.

The Somass River bridge was a prominent landmark that many Indigenous children recall seeing on their way to Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS), which operated in Tseshaht territory for nearly 100 years.

The Tseshaht people have been working diligently to help people heal from the trauma suffered at the government and church-run AIRS institution. Part of the work included demolition of old AIRS buildings and painting structures around the ‘Orange Bridge’ to honor residential school survivors and as a reminder that children matter – all children matter.

In 2022 the Tseshaht First Nation in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit painted barricades on each end of the Somass River Bridge orange, a color that has come to represent residential school survivors. Barricades on each end of the bridge were painted with the slogan ‘Every Child Matters’.

Only one day after the barricades were painted, they were vandalized in the same manner as the January 14, 2026 act, with black paint changing the letters to form a racial slur.

In a joint statement, the Tseshaht First Nation and the City of Port Alberni said they are “disgusted with the recent racist vandalism of ‘Every Child Matters’ barricade located at the ‘Orange Bridge’.”

Tseshaht First Nation reminds the public that AIRS was placed in their territory without consultation or their consent and that children from more than 70 First Nations were sent there when it operated. It closed in 1973 following a push from First Nations leadership.

Sometime during the late night of Wednesday, January 14, between the hours of 9 and 11 p.m., someone vandalized the ‘Every Child Matters’ barricade, painting black lettering over the message, changing it to a racial slur.

“We condemn these acts of hate and racism and declare that racist vandalism such as this is not welcome in our territory, that includes the entire Alberni Valley,” said Tseshaht Elected Chief Wahmeesh (Ken Watts). “We will not allow these childish and racist acts to take away from the sacred work we continue to do for survivors, those who passed as students of AIRS and the reconciliation work; walking hand-in-hand with Canadians to help educate about the history of Indian Residential schools in Canada.”

In an admirable show of leadership, Watts himself was seen in a photograph cleaning up the damage within hours of it happening. He was joined by volunteers late on the night of January 14 to scrub the freshly painted slur off of the barricade.

The city also condemned the act of vandalism, saying it is unacceptable in their community.

“The City of Port Alberni stands in solidarity with the Tseshaht Frist Nation as we work together to promote healing and awareness,” Mayor Sharie Minions said it a written statement.

She called on people to create a respectful environment.

“Let us all join in this important journey toward reconciliation and ensure that acts of hate do not define our community,” she added.

The Tseshaht, though saddened by what happened, take heart in knowing that many are in their corner.

“We also know that many Canadians condemn these acts and that is shown through the hundreds who walk with us every year on September 30th, Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” stated the First Nation.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424. You may report information online at https://report.rcmp.ca/bc/en with case file number 2026-551.