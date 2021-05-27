Major blasting complete on Tofino highway, no more 10-hour daylight closures

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced that the once weekly 10-hour daylight closures of the Kennedy Hill construction zone are over.

In a provincial traffic advisory issued May 27, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure introduced the new Highway 4 at Kennedy Hill spring closure schedule.

Midday four-hour closures of the highway that connects Port Alberni to west coast communities will continue as rock blasting continues.

“Blasting to remove a significant rock bluff on the Kennedy Hill improvement project has been progressing well, and drivers are advised that midday closures will continue daily through June 2021,” the ministry stated.

Throughout the month of May, the highway was closed for 10 hours every Wednesday for the blasting and removal of an extremely challenging portion of the final significant rock bluff.

“The blasting was successful, and no further 10-hour closures are expected to be needed to complete the project,” they said.

Blasting on site will continue into the summer with four-hour daytime closures on weekdays, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., continuing through June. The ministry states that they will provide more details regarding closure schedules for the summer when they are confirmed.

The $38.1 million Kennedy Hill construction project began in September 2018. The project will upgrade 1.5 kilometers of the Pacific Rim Highway along Kennedy Hill adjacent to Kennedy Lake.

The notoriously dangerous section of road was narrow, steep, with blind corners that hugged a cliff along Kennedy Lake.

Safety improvements are being made by widening the road, reducing the grade and realignments of the road to address sharp curves. Extensive rock blasting is required to make the upgrades

For the most up-to-date information on road conditions, drivers are encouraged to check: www.DriveBC.ca

When completed, the Highway 4 - Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement Project aims to create a safer and more reliable connection between Port Alberni and the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The ministry thanks drivers and residents on both sides of the closure for their patience.

