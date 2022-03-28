RCMP investigate fatal stabbing of Ditidaht man

A Ditidaht man has died after being stabbed in a residence within the First Nation’s community west of Lake Cowichan on Saturday, March 26.

An RCMP spokesperson said it appears the incident occurred in Malachan, Ditidaht’s primary reserve located at the head of Nitinaht Lake.

In a media release dated March 27, police say on the previous day numerous 911 calls were received reporting an altercation between two men in a rural (location) of the Lake Cowichan area.

“When police arrived, there were several people in the residence and one man had been stabbed. BC Emergency Health Services arrived and declared the man to be deceased. One man was taken into custody and later released,” the RCMP stated in their media release.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and Lake Cowichan RCMP are investigating the circumstances along with the BC Coroner Service.

Police say that this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.